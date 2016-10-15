Sports

October 15, 2016 8:17 PM

Duquesne opens NEC play with 31-24 win over Robert Morris

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Dillon Buechel threw for three touchdowns and P.J. Fulmore's 9-yard run snapped a fourth-quarter tie as defending Northeast Conference champion Duquesne opened its league schedule with a 31-24 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday night.

Buechel was 22 of 33 for 258 yards with A.J. Hines rushing for 182 yards on 27 carries for the Dukes (4-2, 1-0). Fulmore scored with 7:54 left to help give coach Jerry Schmitt his 100th career win.

Joe Carroll, the fourth RMU quarterback to start a game this season, connected with Trey Edwards on a 65-yard play for a 24-17 lead in the third quarter. Buechel threw 8 yards to Blair Roberts to tie.

The Colonials (1-6, 0-2) were outgained 491-155 but stayed close thanks to two fumbled punts that turned into 10 points and Marcelis Branch's 63-yard return after he blocked a field-goal attempt.

The game was delayed for about 15 minutes with 2:42 remaining after the stadium lights went out.

