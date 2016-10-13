Larmer’s four assists lead Ferndale soccer to win against Lynden Christian

Senior Kylie Larmer had four assists in Ferndale’s win over Northwest Conference foe Lynden Christian on Thursday, Sept. 13, at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Larmer assisted each of the Golden Eagles first four goals, including a give-and-go between herself and Paige Devine who beat the keeper in the 28th minute. Devine scored again in the 38th minute.
Larmer fed Christiana Salinas in the 73rd minute and Alex McBeath in the 78th minute to help give Ferndale its 10th win of the year.
“Kylie was in the middle of a lot of it,” head coach Rigel Weis said. “The first goal really started the attitude toward the rest of the game.”
Lynden 7, Nooksack Valley 1 – Peyton Fullner had two of Lynden’s seven goals in the Lion’s Northwest Conference win. Kali Spady, Lily Bogart and Ali VanZanten also added goals as Lynden earned its seventh win of the season.
Squalicum 5, Anacortes 0 – Payton Fowler had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Storm to a Northwest Conference victory. Fowler scored in the fourth, 25th and 28th minutes as Squalicum led 5-0 by halftime. Kendra Steele and Amanda Wells also added goals.
Sehome 2, Bellingham 0 – Two second-half goals by Sophia Pagnotta gave Sehome a Northwest Conference win. Pagnotta’s first goal came in the 47th minute on a cross from Zoe Dietrich. Her second was unassisted in the 68th minute on a shot that deflected off the keeper due to slippery playing conditions.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Meridian (1A)
11-1-1
8-1-1
Squalicum (3A)
10-1-2
8-0-2
Ferndale (3A)
10-2-1
8-1-1
Sehome (2A)
10-3-0
7-3-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-3-2
6-3-0
Anacortes (2A)
7-5-0
6-3-0
Bellingham (2A)
5-7-1
5-4-1
Lynden (2A)
7-5-1
6-3-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
6-7-1
4-6-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-7-1
2-6-1
Lakewood (2A)
3-9-0
2-7-0
Blaine (2A)
2-9-1
1-7-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-11-1
1-8-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-14-0
0-11-0
Comments