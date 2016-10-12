Now that Chip Kelly is gone, DeSean Jackson less bitter

DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy are still thinking about their time in Philadelphia while they're winning games for different teams.
Jackson is in his third season with the Redskins and the Eagles still haven't found a deep threat to replace the three-time Pro Bowl receiver . Chip Kelly released Jackson in March 2014 after he had his most productive season. Kelly traded McCoy to Buffalo in March 2015 after he set a franchise record for rushing yards.
Jackson and McCoy remain close friends and communicate daily, according to the dynamic wideout.
"He sent me a message this morning saying, 'Man, we were awesome together,'" Jackson said in a conference call on Wednesday. "I'm like: 'Yeah man, I miss playing with you, but you know, gotta live on, move on.' We miss those days. It's unfortunate that things broke up the way they did, but I think everybody is still happy and doing what they need to do."
Jackson and the Redskins (3-2) host the Eagles (3-1) on Sunday in an important NFC East matchup. Now that Kelly is gone, Jackson isn't quite as bitter.
"I never really had hard feelings toward Philadelphia, besides being released by whoever released me," Jackson said, refusing to say Kelly's name. "That's different, but I guess he's not there anymore."
Kelly won 10 games each of his first two seasons, but was fired after going 6-9 last year. Doug Pederson replaced him and has quickly turned the Eagles into a winner again. Pederson was an assistant coach under Andy Reid when Jackson played in Philadelphia.
"I definitely have respect for Doug, a good relationship with him as well, so it will be good to see him when we play Sunday," Jackson said.
Perhaps Jackson will talk to Pederson about a reunion. He'll be a free agent after this season and there's mutual admiration between the two men.
"He's still fast (and) he can run," Pederson said. "That's the thing you see on film. And just throw on his highlight reel and you're going to see the exact same receiver that we had here."
Jackson, who turns 30 in six weeks, didn't rule out returning to the team that drafted him.
"You never know how things will turn out," he said. "Hopefully it will still be here in Washington and not have to really worry about that, but you never know how this industry, how this business turns out, so you keep your options open, playing it smart, doing what you need to do to keep a job in the NFL."
---
AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Comments