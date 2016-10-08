Saturday's best

STARS
—Jake Browning, Washington, threw for 304 yards and a school-record six TDs , and ran for two more scores as the No. 5 Huskies snapped a 12-game losing streak against Oregon with a 70-21 victory.
—Jalen Hurts, Alabama, accounted for four TDs and threw for 253 yards as the top-ranked Crimson Tide extended their nation-best winning streak to 18 games with a 49-30 victory over No. 16 Arkansas.
—Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma, set a single-game Sooners record with 232 yards receiving and had three TDs on 10 catches in the 20th-ranked Sooners 45-40 win over Texas.
—Trevor Knight, Texas A&M, threw for 239 yards and two TDs and ran for 110 yards and three more scores to lead the No. 8 Aggies to a 45-38 double-overtime victory over No. 9 Tennessee.
—Austin Allen, Arkansas, threw for 400 yards and three TDs in the No. 16 Razorbacks' 49-30 loss to top-ranked Alabama.
—Ryan Nall, Oregon State, ran for 221 yards and three TDs to help the Beavers end a 12-game Pac-12 losing streak with a 47-44 overtime win over California.
—Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech, threw for 504 yards and two TDs while running for three more scores in the Red Raiders' 44-38 loss to Kansas State.
—Corey Avery, Sam Houston State, ran for a career-best 212 yards and four TDs in a 63-48 victory over Incarnate Word.
—James Washington, Oklahoma State, caught eight passes for 152 yards and two TDs to help the Cowboys beat Iowa State 38-31.
—Gage Gubrud, Eastern Washington, threw for 435 yards and five TDs in a 49-31 win over Northern Colorado.
—Chase Edmonds, Fordham, rushed for 359 yards and four TDs in a 58-34 win over Lafayette.
—Gatlin Casey, Lehigh, caught 11 passes for 196 yards and three TDs and returned a kickoff 93 yards for another score in a 45-31 win over Colgate.
—Alejandro Bennifield, Chattanooga, threw four TD pa sses in the first half and ran for another score in a 52-31 victory over Mercer.
—Sean McGuire, Western Illinois, threw for a career-high 363 yards and three TDs in a 36-35 win over Indiana State.
—Nick Holley, Kent State, rushed for 224 yards and four TDs in a 44-20 victory over Buffalo.
—Jonah Hodges, San Diego, ran for 176 yards and four TDs in 11 attempts in a 52-3 win over Davidson.
---
SEMINOLE-SAVING BLOCK
An unlikely kick a week ago doomed Florida State.
An unlikely blocked kick now might have saved the Seminoles' season .
DeMarcus Walker pushed through the line and blocked Miami kicker Michael Badgley's point-after attempt with 1:38 remaining, and that was the difference as No. 23 Florida State escaped with a 20-19 victory over the 10th-ranked Hurricanes — the Seminoles' seventh straight win over their archrival.
The Hurricanes were in position to tie it after Brad Kaaya connected with Stacy Coley on an 11-yard touchdown pass. But the 6-foot-3 Walker pushed through some blockers and got his arm outstretched just enough to knock away what would have been the tying point from Badgley.
So once again, in a series defined so many times by missed kicks by the Seminoles — like "Wide Right I" in 1991 that wound up helping Miami win the national championship, an accomplishment the Hurricanes celebrated the 25th anniversary of Saturday — there's now a new piece of lore.
---
COUGARS UPSET
With every Navy touchdown, No. 6 Houston saw its hope of playing for the national championship become a little more distant.
After the Cougars had their quest for an unbeaten season dashed in a 46-40 loss , all they could do is shrug.
Will Worth ran for 115 yards and threw for two touchdowns to help the Midshipmen (4-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) pull off the upset. Navy hadn't defeated a Top 10 team since 1984, when it topped No. 2 South Carolina in Annapolis.
When it was over, streams of the Navy Brigade stormed the field to surround the players, most of them jumping for joy.
---
NUMBERS
10-Straight games with at least 35 points by South Florida after a 38-22 win over East Carolina.
11-Losses by Colorado in 11 games all-time against USC.
73-Career touchdown passes by Morehead State's Austin Gahafer , a school record.
78-Points allowed by Rutgers in its shutout loss to No. 4 Michigan, the Scarlet Knights' worst loss since an 82-0 setback against Princeton in 1888.
---
RED RIVER RIVALRY
Baker Mayfield first donned the giant gold cowboy hat — awarded to the winner of the Red River rivalry — then ran around the field with the Oklahoma Sooners flag.
The Oklahoma quarterback who grew up in the Austin area also made three long sprints down the field during the game. Those were to the end zone to celebrate touchdown passes to Dede Westbrook as the 20th-ranked Sooners held on to win 45-40 over the beleaguered Texas Longhorns in the annual game Mayfield knows so much about.
Westbrook set a single-game Sooners record with 232 yards receiving on 10 catches, including three TDs longer than 40 yards.
