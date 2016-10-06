36 Olympic boxing judges, referees barred from future events

Three dozen boxing referees and judges who officiated at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics have been barred from working at further boxing events until an investigation is completed.
The international boxing association says the 36 referees and judges should be ineligible to officiate at the youth world championships in Russia next month. AIBA has no senior world championships scheduled in the next year.
The integrity of AIBA, its officials and scoring system were questioned in Rio.
AIBA has not detailed how many Olympic officials were sent home over "less than a handful" of unsatisfactory fight decisions.
Disputed bouts included fighters from Ireland, Kazakhstan and the United States losing to opponents from Russia and Uzbekistan.
However, some judges at those bouts continued to work in Rio.
