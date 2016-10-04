Lynden gets past Sehome on last-minute goal

Laurie Kingma scored in the final minute to give Lynden High School a 3-2 Northwest Conference win over Sehome on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Bender Fields.
Lynden earned a free kick in the 80th minute, and Isabelle Jacob took it. Her ball clipped the wall of Sehome defenders and ricocheted to Kingma, who put the Lions on top.
Sierra Smith and Lily Bogart also scored for Lynden. For Sehome, Hannah Moore and Sophia Pagnotta scored on assists from Fiona Dawson.
Lynden coach Carlos Melendez said the matchup between his team and Sehome is always competitive.
“I’ve been here for three years and we’ve always tied with Sehome,” Melendez said. “They’re a tough team. I have to praise the resiliency of my team.”
Anacortes 6, Nooksack Valley 0 – The Seahawks scored three goals in each half to hand Nooksack Valley a Northwest Conference loss. Anacortes played a “solid, complete game,” said Nooksack coach Kevin Rus, whose team had chances to score but couldn’t convert.
Sedro-Woolley 5, Blaine 0 – Della Babcock scored twice as the Cubs sent the Borderites to a Northwest Conference defeat. Blaine goaltender Tessa Kelly made 16 saves.
Bellingham 2, Burlington-Edison 1 – After going ahead 2-1 in the 42nd minute, Bellingham “hung on for dear life,” coach Mark Wright said. Eden Fawcett scored in the 10th minute on what Wright said was one of the best goals he’s ever seen, and Morgan Jones headed home an Ali Krell corner kick for the Red Raiders.
Lakewood 4, Mount Baker 0 – The visiting Mountaineers lost a Northwest Conference game to the Cougars. No other information was available at press time.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Ferndale (3A)
8-1-1
6-0-1
Squalicum (3A)
7-1-2
5-0-2
Meridian (1A)
8-1-1
5-1-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-1-2
5-1-0
Sehome (2A)
8-1-0
5-1-0
Anacortes (2A)
5-4-0
4-2-0
Bellingham (2A)
3-5-1
3-2-1
Lynden (2A)
4-5-1
3-3-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-5-1
2-4-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-5-1
1-4-1
Blaine (2A)
2-6-1
1-4-1
Lakewood (2A)
2-8-0
1-6-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-9-1
0-6-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-9-0
0-7-0
