Weekend Sports in Brief

BASEBALL
CHICAGO (AP) — Robin Ventura announced he will not return as manager of the White Sox next season.
Speaking after Chicago's season-ending 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins, Ventura said it was "a personal decision." He was in the last year of his contract.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported Saturday that bench coach and former Cubs manager Rick Renteria will likely take over, but the team did not immediately announce a replacement. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn is scheduled to address reporters Monday.
Ventura said he "initiated" the departure and the front office didn't push him out.
Ventura went 375-435 in five seasons with the White Sox. After an 85-77 debut in 2012 that wasn't good enough for the playoffs, Ventura suffered through four consecutive losing seasons.
The White Sox finished 78-84 this year despite a 23-10 start that gave them a six-game lead in the AL Central on May 9.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have interviewed interim manager Brian Snitker and three coaches for the full-time job heading into 2017.
Snitker met with president of baseball operations John Hart and general manager John Coppolella earlier this week. Hart and Coppolella also spoke with bench coach Terry Pendleton, first base coach Eddie Perez and third base coach Bo Porter about the job.
After the season, Hart and Coppolella are expected to begin the process of interviewing candidates outside the organization.
Snitker said the interview was his first, for any position, in 40 years with the Braves.
He managed 20 years in the minor leagues, worked seven years as third base coach under Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox and was in his third Triple-A stint when the Braves promoted him to replace Fredi Gonzalez on May 17.
PRO BASKETBALL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons will likely need surgery for a broken bone in his right foot.
Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo said no decision had been made and there was no timetable for how long Simmons would be out of action.
Simmons fractured the fifth metatarsal bone during the 76ers' final training camp scrimmage on Friday.
Simmons' injury is the latest blow to a franchise that has been beset in recent years by injuries to draft lottery picks and has losing streaks of 26 and 28 games over the last three seasons.
NEW YORK (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison has been suspended eight games without pay by the NBA because of a domestic violence incident involving his wife.
Collison pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge resulting from the May 30 incident.
The NBA said it conducted its own investigation and consulted a panel of experts in the field of domestic violence before determining its penalty.
Collison will lose about $380,000 of his $5.2 million salary this season. His suspension begins with the Kings' season opener on Oct. 26 and he will be eligible to return Nov. 8 against New Orleans.
OLYMPICS
PARIS (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach met with French athletes and Paris leaders of their 2024 bid at the start of a two-day visit in the French capital.
Bach was invited by the bid committee.
Paris is competing against Budapest and Los Angeles. The International Olympic Committee will choose the host in September 2017.
Bach, who has already made equivalent trips to Los Angeles and Budapest, was greeted by athletes at France's institute of sport then attended a private dinner with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
Next week, Bach will meet Italian officials, who still hope the Rome bid can be revived despite city council opposition.
BOXING
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A Scottish boxer has died after suffering severe bleeding and swelling to his brain during a televised fight.
Mike Towell, who was 25, had to be carried from the ring on a stretcher after a fifth-round loss to Dale Evans in Glasgow on Thursday.
Towell had been undefeated going into the fight — an eliminator for the British welterweight title — with 11 wins and one draw on his professional record.
Towell's partner, Chloe Ross, said she was "absolutely heartbroken" to announce that he died Friday night, 12 hours after he was taken off life support.
Ross said the welterweight had been complaining of migraines in the run-up to the fight but put it down to stress.
Comments