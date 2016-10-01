Sports

October 1, 2016 5:33 PM

Youngstown St. with early lead, beats South Dakota 30-20

The Associated Press
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Martin Ruiz ran for two touchdowns and Zak Kennedy kicked three field goals as Youngstown State took an early lead and held it to beat South Dakota 30-20 on Saturday.

Ruiz ran for two scores in the first half to help the Penguins (3-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference) to a 17-3 lead with 14:11 to go before the break. Kennedy stretched it to 20-3 with a 28-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

Ricky Davis had 281 yards passing and 66 yards rushing for the Penguins.

The Coyotes (1-3, 0-1) made it 23-13 on a touchdown pass by Chris Streveler with 5:24 left in the fourth but on the South Dakota's next possession, the Penguins' Jalyn Powell intercepted Streveler and scored to put it away with 2:37 remaining.

Streveler threw for 141 yards and two scores for the Coyotes. He was intercepted twice.

