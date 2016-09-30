Michigan wins USGA Men's State Team Championship

Tom Werkmeister led Michigan to the USGA Men's State Team Championship, shooting a 4-under 67 on Friday in a three-stroke victory over Arizona and North Carolina.
The 48-year-old Werkmeister, from Grandville, teamed with Evan Bowser of Dearborn and Anthony Sorentino of Shelby Township. Bower added a 70 to give Michigan a 4-under 442 total on the Country Club of Birmingham's West Course. Only the top two scores count each day for the three-man teams, with Sorentino closing with an 81 in his third non-counting round.
Werkmeister tied for individual honors at 5-under 208 with Jay Whitby (66) of Wyoming, Delaware.
Ken Tanigawa of Paradise Valley led Arizona with a 69, and Cory Bacon of Cave Creek shot 72. For North Carolina, Justin Tereshko of Greensboro and Scott Harvey of Kernersville each shot 70.
Comments