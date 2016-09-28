Freeman's streak reaches 30, Kemp homers, Braves rout Phils

Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 30 games, Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer and Daniel Castro drove in three runs, leading the surging Atlanta Braves to a 12-2 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
Mike Foltynewicz (9-5) pitched two-hit ball over five innings in his first start since Sept. 12, when he left a game against Miami with a left calf contusion.
The Braves won for the ninth time in their last 10 games, building some momentum for 2017 and their move to SunTrust Park. They have 21 victories in 34 games since Aug. 21, bouncing back from a dismal start.
Adam Morgan (2-11) lasted five innings, giving up 10 hits and nine runs, the most he's allowed in a dismal season.
Atlanta jumped ahead in the second when Dansby Swanson hit a run-scoring triple and Castro followed with a single. The Braves added three more runs in the third, with Swanson and Castro each contributing RBI hits, and really poured it on with a four-run fourth. Morgan's throwing error allowed one run to score, another came home on a wild pitch, and Kemp finished it off with his 34th homer into the seats in left-center.
Castro added another run-scoring single in the seventh.
Freeman extended the longest streak in the big leagues this season with a single in the sixth off Phil Klein. Freeman had been tied with Boston's Jackie Bradley, who put together a 29-game run in April and May.
Freeman had already extended his on-base streak to 46 consecutive games when hit by a pitch in the third, equaling the longest this season in the big leagues. Washington's Jayson Werth reached base in 46 straight games before his streak was halted Aug. 18.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Phillies LF Roman Quinn didn't play after leaving Tuesday's game with a strained left oblique. It's not known if he'll get back on the field this season.
"He's more scared than anything that it's going to recur or that he's going to make it worse, so I told him to let me know (Thursday) and be honest with me," manager Pete Mackanin said. "If he still feels it, there's no sense in him getting hurt with four or five games left in the season."
UP NEXT
Phillies: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (12-10, 3.78 ERA) goes against the Braves for the fourth time in his career. He's 1-0 with a 4.08 ERA in his previous appearances.
Braves: RHP Josh Collmenter (3-0, 4.19) looks to remain unbeaten in his third start of the season for Atlanta.
