Squalicum scores 5 goals in win over Lynden Christian

Squalicum peppered the goal all match as the Storm finished with 25 shots in its 5-2 win over Lynden Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Kendra Steele scored two of the Storm’s goals and had an assist on Natalie Shikany’s goal in the 37th minute. Kelly Anderson and Marian Madera added goals.
Squalicum coach Jose Rodriguez said his team had a lot of opportunities, but they weren’t exactly the right shots.
“Some we were off-balance, but if we work a little more on finishing, we’ll be OK,” Rodriguez said.
Ferndale 1, Lynden 0 – Paige Devine scored the only goal to give the Golden Eagles the win and help clinch the season series against Lynden. For the past two years, a cup is given to the team who wins the season series between Lynden and Ferndale, according to coach Carlos Melendez, and this year it belongs to Ferndale.
Blaine 3, Nooksack Valley 1– Blaine scored its three goals in the first half to earn a Northwest Conference win over Nooksack Valley. Gracelyn Economy, Maya Ball and Sky Nolasco found the net for the Borderites, and Tessa Kelly had 12 saves. Robyn VanWingerden had the lone goal for the Pioneers.
Meridian 3, Bellingham 2 – Meridian scored two goals in the last five minutes to earn a Northwest Conference win over Bellingham. Mikhayla Boyd tied the scorein the 75th minute and Ryley Zapien scored the game-winning goal in the 79th minute. Kayla Heidenreich and Morgan Jones scored for Bellingham.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-0-2
4-0-0
Ferndale (3A)
7-1-0
5-0-0
Sehome (2A)
7-1-0
4-1-0
Squalicum (3A)
6-1-1
4-0-1
Bellingham (2A)
3-5-0
3-2-0
Meridian (1A)
6-1-1
3-1-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-4-0
2-3-0
Anacortes (2A)
3-4-0
2-2-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-3-1
1-2-1
Lynden (2A)
2-5-1
1-3-1
Blaine (2A)
2-5-1
1-3-1
Mount Baker (1A)
0-7-1
0-4-1
Lakewood (2A)
1-6-0
0-4-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-8-0
0-6-0
