Utah sacks San Jose State 10 times in 34-17 win

Utah sacked San Jose State's quarterbacks 10 times and scored 17 points off three turnovers on the way to a 34-17 victory Saturday night.
Utah (3-0) trailed twice early but kept the defensive pressure on Spartans (1-2) quarterback Kenny Potter, who took five sacks in the first half.
The Utes led 13-10 when Reggie Porter's interception late in the first half set up a 74-yard scoring drive. Troy Williams hit Tim Patrick with a 54-yard completion to the 9, and then connected with Patrick with a 4-yard TD pass with 15 seconds left in the half.
Eight different Utah players collected sacks, with Filipo Mokofisi and Hunter Dimick each notching a pair.
"We thought going into the season we were going to be pretty good up front," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "I'm very encouraged. They came through tonight. They performed."
The Utes knocked Potter out of the game late in the third quarter when he escaped being sacked for the eighth time, scrambling for a 5-yard gain before being sandwiched hard by two defenders. Freshman Josh Love took over and was sacked three times before throwing a 46-yard TD pass to Zamore Zigler.
Spartans coach Ron Caragher said Potter should be fine to play next week at Iowa State.
The 10 sacks equaled the second-most in Utah history.
Troy Williams was 20 of 28 for 257 yards and a touchdown for the Utes.
Williams said the Utes never panicked after trailing early. "We didn't get down," he said. "Our confidence stayed high."
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah: The Utes won their first road test of the season, and now begin Pac-12 play with a stretch of three road games in their first five. The first two are at Cal on Oct. 1 and at Oregon State on Oct. 15 before a potential Pac-12 South showdown at UCLA on Oct. 22.
San Jose State: The Spartans dropped their 21st consecutive game to a team currently playing in a Power Five conference. They have not beaten an opponent from one of the nation's top five leagues since a 35-34 victory over Stanford on Sept. 9, 2006 at Spartan Stadium.
UP NEXT
Utah: The Utes open Pac-12 play at home Friday night against a USC team that fell to 1-2 after a 27-10 loss at Stanford. Utah should be motivated following a 42-24 loss at USC last season that spoiled a 6-0 start and No. 3 ranking in the Top 25. "We're ready," Williams said.
San Jose State: The Spartans take on their second straight Power Five opponent, traveling to Iowa State next Saturday. The game will be SJSU's first vs. a Big Ten foe since losing 24-7 at Minnesota in 2014.
