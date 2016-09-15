2 goals by Schwinger and Jones boost Bellingham to victory

Peyton Schwinger and Morgan Jones each had two goals in Bellingham’s 4-2 Northwest Conference win over Sedro-Woolley on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Schwinger scored first in the 13th minute and Jones followed in the 31st minute on an assist from Schwinger. Schwinger then scored in the 56th minute on an assist from Kaelyn Devaney and Jones capped the game in the 75th minute on an assist from Eden Fawcett.
Bellingham coach Mark Wright said the difference in the game however was midfielder Kylie Mitchell who won balls away from Cubs players that led to Red Raider goals.
”She was an absolute warrior in the midfield today,” Wright said. “We were kinda slumping and she got us going.”
Other results
Sehome 4, Blaine 0: Sehome raced out to an early 3-0 lead by the 20th minute to earn a Northwest Conference win over Blaine. Sophia Pagnotta scored on an assist by Maddy Hooker in the fourth minute, Hannah Moore netted a goal in the 16th minute and Mia Neil added a goal on a cross from Pagnotta in the 19th minute. Mia Zucchi scored the final goal in the last minute of the game.
Burlington-Edison 6, Mount Baker 0: The visiting Mountaineers lost a Northwest Conference game against the Tigers. No other information was available at press time.
Ferndale 2, Anacortes 1: After going down 1-0 in the first minute, Ferndale bounced back with two second-half goals to earn a Northwest Conference win. Kate Neher scored in the 41st minute on an assist by Alex McBeath and Paige Devine’s goal on an assist by Neher in the 61st minute put the Golden Eagles on top.
Squalicum 7, Lakewood 0: Kendra Steele had a hat trick as the Storm earned a Northwest Conference win. Natalie Shikany added two goals and Kelly Anderson and Payton Fowler also netted goals in a game where Squalicum’s possession time was the difference.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
Through Thursday
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Burlington-Edison (2A)
3-0-2
2-0-0
Ferndale (3A)
4-1-0
2-0-0
Meridian (1A)
5-0-0
2-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
2-3-0
2-0-0
Squalicum (3A)
3-1-1
1-0-1
Sehome (2A)
4-1-0
1-1-0
Anacortes (2A)
2-3-0
1-1-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-2-0
1-1-0
Lynden (2A)
1-3-1
1-1-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-2-0
0-1-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-2-0
0-1-0
Blaine (2A)
0-4-0
0-2-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-4-0
0-2-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-5-0
0-2-0
