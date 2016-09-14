Sports

September 14, 2016 11:17 PM

UofA football player arrested on domestic violence charges

TUCSON, Ariz.

A University of Arizona football player has been arrested on domestic violence charges and released from the team.

Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan says 20-year-old Orlando Bradford was arrested on seven felony charges on Wednesday. He is being held at Pima County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Dugan said he couldn't go into details about the arrest but said police got a call about a woman who had been assaulted multiple times over the course of several days. Police investigating the call saw obvious injuries on the woman.

Football coach Rich Rodriguez said in a statement that Bradford had been dismissed from the program "as a result of his actions."

Bradford faces three counts of domestic violence kidnapping and four counts of domestic violence aggravated assault.

