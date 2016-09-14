Ozuna homers, Marlins beat Braves 7-5 after benches empty

Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 7-5 in a testy game Wednesday night.
The benches for both teams emptied in the seventh inning after Atlanta reliever Jose Ramirez threw inside to Miami ace Jose Fernandez, who had been knocked to the ground by a pitch from Teheran in the fifth.
No punches were thrown and Ramirez was ejected.
Tensions began to rise in the sixth. Fernandez hit Nick Markakis on the hip with a fastball after Teheran plunked Martin Prado in the top of the inning. There was no apparent warning issued by plate umpire Marvin Hudson before he tossed Ramirez.
The comeback from a 4-1 deficit helped Fernandez (15-8) stop a five-game road losing streak, the longest of his career.
Fernandez gave up four runs in the second, including a two-run homer by Markakis, before recovering with five straight scoreless innings. The right-hander improved to 4-6 on the road this season with his first win away from home since May 26 at Tampa Bay.
Ozuna drove in four runs on two hits, including a run-scoring single off Mauricio Cabrera in the eighth.
A.J. Ramos pitched around a one-out double by Jace Peterson in the ninth for his 36th save.
Teheran (5-10) and the Braves lost a 4-1 lead in the sixth. Dee Gordon tripled and scored on Derek Dietrich's infield hit. Teheran gave up Ozuna's three-run homer one out after hitting Prado with a pitch.
Ozuna matched a career high with his 23rd homer.
The Marlins won two of three in their final series at Turner Field but are only 6-9 overall against the team with the NL's worst record, a mark that has hurt their fading playoff hopes.
Freddie Freeman's third-inning single for Atlanta gave him a 20-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the majors. It matched a 20-game run in 2011 as the longest of his career. He has reached base in 36 consecutive games since Aug. 6.
BRAVES ADD 2 ARMS
The Braves, looking for pitching depth after recent injuries to Williams Perez and Mike Foltynewicz, acquired veteran right-handers Josh Collmenter and Joe Wieland in separate deals with the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners.
Collmenter, 30, was acquired for cash and could start on Saturday against Washington. After being released by Arizona on Aug. 7, he signed a minor league deal with the Cubs and had a 2.25 ERA in four starts with Triple-A Iowa. He was Arizona's opening day starter in 2015.
Atlanta will send cash or a player to be named to Seattle for Wieland, who will report to Triple-A Gwinnett.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Perez, who left Sunday's loss to the Mets, has a right elbow impingement and might be done for the season. Interim manager Brian Snitker said Perez will be shut down "and let everything calm down" before he starts throwing again. ... Snitker hopes Foltynewicz, hit on his calf by Ozuna's liner on Monday, only misses one start. The Braves are looking for a Saturday starter against Washington.
UP NEXT
Marlins: RHP Tom Koehler (9-11, 3.97 ERA), who has lost his last three decisions, will look to continue his success against the Phillies on Friday night in Philadelphia. Koehler is 2-1 with a 1.29 ERA in four starts against the Phillies this season.
Braves: Rookie RHP John Gant (1-3, 4.39), who has lasted at least five innings in only two of his six starts, will look for his first win since June 17 against Washington in Friday night's opening game of a weekend series.
Comments