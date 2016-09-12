Athletics trounce Royals 16-3 behind 17 hits, 10 walks

Khris Davis and Marcus Semien hit three-run homers, the Athletics matched a season high with 17 hits while drawing 10 walks, and Oakland trounced the Kansas City Royals 16-3 on Monday night.
Daniel Coulombe (3-1) earned the win in relief of Ross Detwiler, though it was the Oakland offense that led the way. The A's scored their most runs this season for their largest margin of victory.
Royals starter Dillon Gee (6-8) was battered for five runs on five hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.
It was a potentially crippling loss for Kansas City (74-69), which began the day four back of the final wild-card spot with 20 games remaining. The Royals were hoping an eight-game stand against lowly Oakland and the scuffling White Sox would allow them to make up some ground.
There are still five teams they must leap in the wild-card race.
