Squalicum bounces back after 49-game unbeaten streak ends

Payton Fowler scored the lone goal for Squalicum as the Storm took care of Stanwood 1-0 on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Fowler got the ball about 30 yards out, danced around two Stanwood defenders before touching it past the diving keeper. Squalicum had plenty of chances to score as they racked up 22 shots on goal but Fowler’s was the difference in the game.
Squalicum was looking to bounce back after its 49-game unbeaten streak was snapped by Sehome on Thursday. Coach Jose Rodriguez said it was nice to see his team playing together.
“We possessed the ball pretty well,” Rodriguez said. “We’re starting to find each other a bit more.”
Other results
Lynden Christian 6, Mount Baker 0: Emily Roetcisoender and Maddi Hallberg scored two goals each in the Lyncs 6-0 win over Mount Baker. The Lyncs got on the scoreboard in the fourth minute on a goal from Libby Hielkema assisted by Hallberg and then Roetcisoender scored back-to-back goals on assists by Hielkema.
Ferndale 2, Lynden 1: The Ferndale-Lynden rivalry continued to Saturday as the Golden Eagles earned a 2-1 win over the Lions. Lynden tied the game 1-1 on a Sierra Smith goal assisted by Peyton Fullner but Paige Devine scored on an assist from Kate Neher four minutes later for the game winner.
Meridian 4, Blaine 0: The host Trojans won a nonleague game. No other information was available at press time.
Sehome 2, Bellingham 1: Sehome improved to 3-0 on the year thanks to two goals by Ana McIlvaine. McIlvaine’s first goal came in the 15th minute on an assist by Hannah Moore and then she curved a ball into the net on a corner kick to put the Mariners up 2-0 in the 64th minute.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Meridian (1A)
3-0-0
0-0-0
Sehome (2A)
3-0-0
0-0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-1-0
0-0-0
Ferndale (3A)
2-0-0
0-0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Anacortes (2A)
1-2-0
0-0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-2-0
0-0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-1-0
0-0-0
Squalicum (3A)
2-1-0
0-0-0
Blaine (2A)
0-2-0
0-0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-0-2
0-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-3-0
0-0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-3-0
0-0-0
Comments