'Battle at Bristol' draws NCAA-record crowd of 156,990

The "Battle at Bristol" between No. 17 Tennessee and Virginia Tech at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night drew an NCAA single-game record crowd of 156,990.
The speedway was temporarily converted into a football stadium to accommodate this game.
The previous NCAA record was 115,109 for Michigan's 2013 victory over Notre Dame at Michigan Stadium. Also, a crowd of 120,000 to 123,000 fans is believed to have attended Notre Dame's 1927 victory over Southern California at Chicago's Soldier Field, though the paid attendance for that game was only 99,573.
The NFL regular-season attendance record is 105,121 for a New York Giants victory at Dallas in 2009. A 1994 preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Oilers in Mexico City's Azteca Stadium drew 112,376 fans.
