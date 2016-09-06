Tuesday's Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors have filed charges against a high-ranking Olympic official in connection to a ticket-scalping case that unfolded during last month's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Marcos Kac, a state prosecutor, said he decided to charge Olympic Council of Ireland President Patrick Hickey and nine others with ticket scalping, conspiracy and ambush marketing, after reviewing the police investigation.
"We found enough evidence linking Hickey to this plot to sell tickets by a company that was not authorized," Kac told The Associated Press. "These are tickets that were sold for up to $8,000."
Earlier Tuesday, Hickey arrived at police headquarters, but declined to answer additional questions after he was summoned in the wake of new findings. Hickey, 71, also made no comment to reporters upon leaving.
SOCCER
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Regional soccer officials said they are investigating claims by Salvadoran national team players that they were offered money to help Honduras advance in World Cup qualifying play.
Honduras leads Canada in the CONCACAF competition to determine which teams in the region advance to the 2018 World Cup. It would lose its current second place in Group A only if Canada won by a wide margin in a game Tuesday night with El Salvador, which has already been eliminated from qualifying.
Salvadoran players said in Vancouver, British Columbia, that a Salvadoran businessman offered them money to help Honduras by winning, tying or losing by a close margin against Canada.
The regional soccer body CONCACAF said in a statement that it "is aware of the claims made by El Salvador's national team in relation to their upcoming qualifying match for the 2018 FIFA World Cup" and is looking into the matter.
UNDATED (AP) — U.S. women's national team coach Jill Ellis has emphasized that Hope Solo's suspension stemmed from a 'sum total of actions' and not just comments the goalkeeper made about Sweden during the Olympics.
Solo was suspended for six months and her contract with U.S. Soccer was terminated following the team's disappointing exit from the Rio Games.
Sweden eliminated the United States on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the quarterfinals. Afterward, Solo called the Swedes a "bunch of cowards" for their defensive style of play.
Ellis discussed the suspension for the first time in a Q & A interview published on U.S. Soccer's website.
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA's ethics judge has opened a case against a high-ranking Qatari official who is seeking a seat on world soccer's ruling council.
Qatar Football Association vice president Saoud Al-Mohannadi can request a hearing with judge Hans-Joachim Eckert, FIFA said.
FIFA prosecutors asked Eckert last month to ban Al-Mohannadi for "no less than two years and six months" for not telling the truth and not cooperating properly with an ethics investigation.
Al-Mohannadi said last week that he is "confident that a full and fair review of the matter will confirm that I have co-operated extensively and candidly."
The case does not involve Qatar's 2022 World Cup bid, but no further details were provided by FIFA's ethics committee.
Al-Mohannadi was announced by the Asian Football Confederation last month among four men competing for two vacant seats on the FIFA Council. The vote by AFC member federations is on Sept. 27 in Goa, India.
PRO FOOTBALL
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says charges won't be filed against Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott following domestic violence allegations.
The office of Columbus City Attorney Richard Pfeiffer cites conflicting and inconsistent information in evidence supporting the filing of criminal charges.
Pfeiffer's office said it examined the credibility of all identified witnesses.
Elliott's agent Frank Salzano said Elliott and his family were pleased with the outcome and Elliott looked forward to putting the issue behind him.
A police report says Elliott, a running back who played at Ohio State, denied allegations that he assaulted his girlfriend in July, causing bruises and abrasions.
Three witnesses told police they didn't see Elliott assault the 20-year-old woman. Elliott says the woman got the bruises and abrasions in a bar fight.
The NFL said it would conduct its own review of the matter, and spokesman Brian McCarthy said Tuesday that is continuing.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has landed one of the top players of the 2017 recruiting class, receiving a verbal commitment from big man DeAndre Ayton.
The 7-footer announced his decision on ESPN's SportsCenter.
Ayton is rated by many recruiting services as the top player in the 2017 class and has been pursued by numerous schools, including Kansas and Kentucky.
At 7-foot, 250 pounds, Ayton is long and strong, is a good-passing big man and has a solid mid-range game. He's also a superb shot blocker.
Originally from the Bahamas, Ayton plays at Hillcrest Academy in Phoenix, where he averaged 21 points, 16 rebounds and nearly 4 blocked shots per game last season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro has announced the members of a special independent commission to review the Title IX programs at each of the schools in the University of Tennessee system.
Members of the commission include Washington attorney Stanley Brand, University of Connecticut Title IX coordinator and Office of Institutional Equity associate vice president Elizabeth Conklin, Sports Law Associates president Janet Judge and Nashville-area attorney Bill Morelli.
DiPietro had announced in July he would appoint this commission when Tennessee reached a $2.48 million settlement of a Title IX lawsuit filed by eight unidentified women who said the school fostered a "hostile sexual environment" through a policy of indifference toward assault complaints against athletes.
38 STUDIOS
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge approved a partial $25.6 million settlement in the lawsuit over the state's disastrous deal with 38 Studios, the video game company started by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.
Wells Fargo Securities and Barclays Capital Inc. agreed to settle to get out of the lawsuit brought against them and others when 38 Studios failed after receiving a $75 million state loan guarantee. The settlement, approved by Judge Michael Silverstein, brings the amount the state has recovered in the lawsuit to $42 million.
The lawsuit filed by Rhode Island's economic development agency is still pending against Schilling and other 38 Studios officials, as well as First Southwest, which acted as Rhode Island's financial adviser in the deal. First Southwest had argued against the latest settlement, saying it relied on a state law that was unconstitutional and unfair. The 38 Studios executives joined that argument.
