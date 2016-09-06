A's score 3 in the eighth to beat Angels 3-2

Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead single during a three-run eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Tuesday night.
The A's didn't have a hit or a baserunner until one out in the sixth inning before their first five batters in the eighth reached.
Ryon Healy, whose single broke up starter Ricky Nolasco's bid for a perfect game, hit an RBI single before Wendle lined a hit to right to drive in pinch-runner Arismendy Alcantara and Marcus Semien.
It was just the third career hit for Wendle, who was making his fourth start at second base after being called up from the minors on Aug. 31.
John Axford (5-4) pitched two innings to get the win. Ryan Madsen retired three hitters for his 28th save.
Albert Pujols and Andrelton Simmons had two hits apiece for the Angels, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Los Angeles wasted a mostly strong outing by Nolasco (5-13).
Coming off a four-hit shutout against Cincinnati, Nolasco retired the first 16 batters against Oakland to extend his streak to 28 until Healy's single to center on a 1-2 pitch in the sixth. The Angels right-hander faced one over the minimum through seven before the A's batted around in the eighth.
Nolasco allowed three runs, two hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
The Angels did all of their scoring off starter Zach Neal (2-5) in the second. Simmons doubled in Mike Trout, and Pujols scored on a sacrifice fly.
Oakland had lost six of seven.
Neal allowed two runs over six innings. He struck out five and walked one.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Angels: Matt Shoemaker was released from a Seattle-area hospital following emergency surgery after he was hit in the head by a line drive by the Mariners' Kyle Seager on Sunday. Shoemaker remained in the Pacific Northwest and could return to Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Athletics: Infielder Alcantara was called up from Class A Stockton before the game. Alcantara, who began the year with the Chicago Cubs, had been in the minors since Aug. 29.
UP NEXT
Angels: RHP Alex Meyer (0-1) makes his Angels debut in the afternoon finale of this three-game series at the Coliseum. Meyer had been in the minors since arriving as part of the Nolasco trade.
Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton (0-0) will be called up from Triple-A Nashville to make his major league debut Wednesday. Cotton was part of the trade that sent outfielder Josh Reddick to the Dodgers. He'll be the third pitcher from the Virgin Islands to appear in the majors.
