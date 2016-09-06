Machado's grand slam helps Orioles beat Rays 11-2

Manny Machado capped a six-run fourth inning with a grand slam off Jake Odorizzi, leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Tampa Bay Rays 11-2 on Tuesday night.
Chris Davis and Adam Jones also homered for the Orioles, who entered the day tied for the second wild card and two games behind AL East-leading Toronto.
Machado's homer was his 34th this season, while Davis got his 35th and Jones got his 26th.
Odorizzi (9-6) lost for the first time in 10 starts since the All-Star break, giving up seven runs, six hits and three walks over four innings. Machado's slam was set up by two walks, a hit batter and J.J. Hardy's two-run double.
Yovani Gallardo (5-7) pitched five innings for Baltimore, giving up two runs (one earned) and five hits while striking out five.
Jones' eighth-inning homer was the Orioles' major league-leading 218th of the season, moving them ahead of last year's team for second-most ever among Baltimore teams. The 1996 Orioles set the club record with 257 homers.
Logan Forsythe led off the Rays' first with his 18th home run, and Kevin Kiermaier extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman, who has missed three starts with right shoulder bursitis, will throw a bullpen session in hopes of starting Sunday's game at Detroit. Manager Buck Showalter said he will forego a decision on any rotation changes until he is satisfied the 15-game winner is both healthy and effective.
Rays: 3B Evan Longoria, hit on the right hand by a pitched ball Monday, started. "It's sore," Longoria said. "It's OK."
SHORTSTOP SURGERY
Rays SS Matt Duffy will see a doctor Friday to finalize surgery addressing heel issues stemming from a strained left Achilles' tendon that cost him two months this season.
"At this point his focus is on making sure he's healthy for 2017," Rays president of baseball operations Matt Silverman said.
SS Tim Beckham, taken first overall in the 2008 draft, has not been recalled after being sent to Triple-A Durham last week after a couple baserunning gaffes.
NEW VISION
Longoria was surprised at the timing of hitting coach Derek Shelton's firing on Tuesday.
"As much as I don't like to see Shelty go, I'm on board with them making a change and wanting to go in a different direction," Longoria said.
Rays minor league hitting coordinator Chad Mottola replaced Shelton.
"It gives Chad a few extra weeks to get to know our hitters better," Silverman said.
UP NEXT
Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy will start Wednesday's series finale. He is 5-3 in eight starts since giving up three home runs in a 5-2 loss at Tropicana Filed on July 17.
Rays: LHP Drew Smyly is 4-1 lifetime against the Orioles, but gave up eight runs, including a first-inning grand slam, to Davis in a 12-5 loss at Baltimore on June 26.
