WNBA Capsules

Elena Delle Donne made 12 of 20 shots and scored 35 points to help the Chicago Sky beat the San Antonio Stars 97-73 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.
Delle Donne made 3 of 4 3-pointers, 8 of 9 free throws and also had six rebounds. She has scored at least 23 points in all three games against San Antonio this season.
Tamera Young, Imani Boyette and Cappie Pondexter each scored 10 points for Chicago (15-13).
Monique Currie scored 20 points, hitting all 10 of her free throws, and Moriah Jefferson added 18 points for San Antonio (6-22).
MYSTICS 88, WINGS 83
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tayler Hill made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 2:09 and had 25 points to help Washington beat Dallas.
Kia Vaugh added 17 points for Washington (11-7). Skylar Diggins led Dallas (9-21) with 25 points, and Aerial Powers had 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Wings have lost 11 straight.
STORM 91, DREAM 82
ATLANTA (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks in the Seattle's victory over Atlanta.
Sue Bird added 23 points, Jewell Loyd had 17 and Alysha Clark 11 for the Storm (12-17). Angel McCoughtry was 12 of 17 from the field and had 32 points for the Dream (14-14).
