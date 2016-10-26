Three Whatcom County players to vie for district titles

Squalicum High School junior Colin Weller secured a spot in the championship match after winning two matches in the 3A Boys’ District Tennis Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Arlington High School.
Weller beat Jackson Wezeman of Oak Harbor 6-4, 6-2, and Faiz Khan of Shorecrest 6-4, 6-2. Weller will battle Kincaid Norris of Snohomish for the district title on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Ferndale’s doubles duo of Tommy Lyons and Cavan Lyons also won two matches Tuesday and will play in the championship match against Nick Adell and Landon Strickland of Snohomish on Thursday.
Lyons and Lyons defeated Nathaniel Haskin and Peyton Headrick of Stanwood 6-4, 7-5, then beat No. 1-seeded Isaac Everett and Adam Ivelia of Snohomish.
By winning Tuesday, Weller, Lyons and Lyons have locked up spots in the 3A Boys’ State Tennis Championships.
