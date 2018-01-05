King’s birthday is a call to action. Unlike other holidays, it is ‘a day on, not a day off’

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stands with other civil rights leaders on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., on April 3, 1968, a day before he was assassinated at approximately the same place. With him are Hosea Williams, left, Jesse Jackson, King, and Ralph Abernathy. King is honored with a national U.S. holiday celebrated in January. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of his assassination, Whatcom Community College is hosting the 20th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Human Rights Conference at the Syre Center on Saturday, Jan. 13. Charles Kelly Associated Press file