Anti-Trump fervor can’t fully explain what happened this month

Danica Roem, center, who ran for house of delegates against GOP incumbent Robert Marshall, is greeted Nov. 7, 2017, by supporters as she prepares to give her victory speech with Prince William County Democratic Committee at Water’s End Brewery in Manassas, Va. Transgender woman Roem, whose defeat of an outspoken, socially conservative lawmaker has made news around the world, is just one of several women who made history in this week’s Virginia elections. The state House is also getting its first Latina members, its first Asian-American woman delegate and likely its first openly lesbian member. Jahi Chikwendiu AP