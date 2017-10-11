Here’s where to learn more about Nov. 7 election candidates, issues

The Bellingham/Whatcom League of Women Voters and the City of Bellingham are hosting voter information forums on local candidates and ballot measures.
The Bellingham Herald is media sponsor of the events and encourages voters to attend.
League members will moderate the panels and questions from the audience are encouraged.
Jail tax: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Oct. 14 at Bellingham City Council Chambers, 210 Lottie St. Whatcom County Jail levy will be discussed. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
Whatcom County Council, Bellingham schools: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 16, Bellingham City Council Chambers, 210 Lottie St. Candidates for Whatcom County Council districts 1, 2 and at-large; Bellingham School District, director position 4, will speak. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Port, Bellingham City Council: 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 21 at Bellingham City Council Chambers, 210 Lottie St. Doors open at 9 a.m. Candidates for Port of Bellingam districts 1 and 2; Bellingham City Council at large, will speak. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
Whatcom County Council, Mount Baker schools: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 23, Mount Baker High School auditorium, 4956 Deming Road, Deming. Candidates for Whatcom County Council districts 3 and at-large; Mount Baker School District, director position 4, will speak. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Forums on Oct. 14, 16 and 21 will be broadcast live on channel BTV10 and replayed Nov. 7. On-demand video recordings will available on the city’s YouTube Channel. Audio recordings will be available on KMRE and KVAZ.
