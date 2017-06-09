Here’s why Rep. Larsen says Trumpcare ‘lacks common sense’

4:51 Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection Pause

2:22 Get up to speed on the unfolding Trump-Comey saga

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals

1:01 Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower?

1:12 Comey tells Idaho's Risch: He took President Trump's words 'as a direction'

1:30 Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac

2:23 Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years

1:48 She collected more than 25,000 buttons in her lifetime and now they are for sale

1:04 King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start