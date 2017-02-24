What issues will matter to Trump’s base of support?

1:35 La La Land Pause

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

6:51 Trump touts his 'America first' message at CPAC

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis