Washington state can spend $1.9 million now, or $100 million later on these invaders

4:25 Seattle Channel segment examines rights of sanctuary cities, features undocumented mother of three Pause

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

2:11 Rail safety measures at BP Cherry Point explained

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park