It’s time to exploit the enormous advantage of the soft power that is popular culture

The women’s marches last weekend were a grass-roots success. They unnerved the newly sworn-in president and put members of Congress on notice that millions across the country are not only paying attention but sufficiently alarmed by Donald Trump to hit the streets in protest.
But the marches also entailed costly, avoidable mistakes. Narrow, interest-group agendas – the frequent caricature and occasional bane of the left – alienated some would-be participants. The speakers at the main event in Washington, D.C., were not uniformly atrocious. But enough were.
Anyone looking to discount the entire affair, and reject its moral urgency, needed to only cite Madonna’s asinine remark about blowing up the White House. You don’t win a battle with a narcissist by enlisting another one.
The battle for democratic legitimacy is engaged.
Likewise, opponents of Trump are going to have to recognize that one priority is paramount. Are you a die-hard defender of Obamacare? Great. An intersectional feminist demanding a woman’s right to control her body? Good for you.
Preserving democracy
But a larger cause – democracy preservation – trumps those issues and any other individual passions. The near or distant triumph of whichever policies you prefer may well depend on a functioning democratic system that’s accountable to the public. Trump is undermining that by the hour.
There are not many conservatives willing to challenge Trump publicly. Those few resisters are especially valuable and should be treated accordingly. Pro-lifers disgusted by his treatment of women are potent allies. Small-government conservatives horrified by his blatant conflicts of interest are potent allies. Libertarians appalled by his authoritarianism are potent allies. Don’t alienate them; work with them.
Trump will seek to splinter the opposition. (His decisions this week on energy pipelines insert a wedge, for instance, between some labor unions and environmentalists.)
Power of pop culture
Democrats, however, have some unique advantages. Popular culture is anti-authoritarian and very liberal. Social media gives it extraordinary reach. The trick is to enable popular culture to generate its own memes and energy and rallying points while gently shoving divisive or otherwise counterproductive figures off the stage.
Culture produces leaders. Patton Oswalt, a comedian and actor, has been pushing the idea of an April 15 march against Trump, to demand release of the president’s tax returns.
On Jan. 22 he tweeted: Dear #WomensMarch organizers: please organize a #TrumpTaxesMarch for April 15th. I am happy to help. We all are.
That’s 15,000 retweets and more than 42,000 “likes” for a precise, actionable agenda on a date certain – all free of self-righteous preening and stereotypical Hollywood self-indulgence. Sign that man up.
Effective organizers
Coming from a different angle, Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, the grass-roots arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, has been expanding her portfolio from guns to democracy preservation. She is an effective organizer who seems poised for a bigger stage.
Civil libertarians and small-d democrats need mass numbers more than ideological purity. And they need to exploit their enormous advantage in the soft power that is popular culture.
The battle for democratic legitimacy is engaged. Opponents of Trump’s dishonesty and disorder must constantly balance a broad welcome to allies with selectivity about the messages transmitted to a divided and uncertain nation. It’s never easy, and social media makes it harder. But as “Saturday Night Live” reminds us weekly, culture is a powerful base camp. So for the next battle, leave Madonna behind.
Francis Wilkinson writes editorials on politics and U.S. domestic policy for Bloomberg View. He was executive editor of the Week. He was previously a national affairs writer for Rolling Stone, a communications consultant and a political media strategist.
Comments