Whatcom County hoping for legislative fix on water rights ruling

0:47 Watch Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium Pause

0:36 Watch video of Whatcom Falls raging on a snow day in Bellingham

0:32 Snow falls over downtown Bellingham

0:49 These Blaine kids had no school, so they went sledding

0:28 Clearing snow Dec. 9 in Bellingham

0:33 December snow in north Bellingham

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

2:46 Here's how your Christmas candy is made

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair

1:04 Holiday fashion fail lands this pooch on the wrong side of the law in Bellevue