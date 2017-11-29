Letters to the Editor

Letters to the editor for the week of Nov. 22, 2017

November 29, 2017 11:25 AM

How to submit your Letter to the Editor

To ensure timely commentary, please post your letters to the editor in story comments here. To add a letter or see letters from others, click the arrow icon below to open up story comments.

Be sure to include your name and city of residence with your letter. There are no frequency restrictions, but letters are subject to profanity filters and libel law. Facebook will stop you at 5,000 characters.

Letters posted by Tuesday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s newspaper. Print letters may be edited, particularly if they exceed 1,400 characters. All submissions become the property of The Bellingham Herald.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also submit letters in the text of an e-mail (no attachments, please) to letters@bellinghamherald.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

    Anti-fracking protesters faced off with dozens of police in tactical gear during a predawn raid Wednesday on an encampment blocking railroad tracks in downtown Olympia.

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 1:44

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared
NBC's Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

NBC's Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior
Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol 1:09

Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol

View More Video