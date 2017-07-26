Letters to the Editor

Letters to the editor for the week of July 26, 2017

July 26, 2017 6:00 AM

How to submit your Letter to the Editor

To ensure timely commentary, please post your letters to the editor in story comments here. To add a letter or see letters from others, click the arrow icon below to open up story comments.

Be sure to include your name and city of residence with your letter. There are no frequency restrictions, but letters are subject to profanity filters and libel law. Facebook will stop you at 5,000 characters.

Letters posted by Tuesday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s newspaper. Print letters may be edited, particularly if they exceed 1,400 characters. All submissions become the property of The Bellingham Herald.

You may also submit letters in the text of an e-mail (no attachments, please) to letters@bellinghamherald.com.

