Letters to the Editor

Letters to the editor for the week of May 4, 2017

May 04, 2017 12:17 PM

How to submit your Letter to the Editor

To ensure timely commentary, please post your letters to the editor in story comments here. To add a letter or see letters from others, click the arrow icon below to open up story comments.

Be sure to include your name and city of residence with your letter. There are no frequency restrictions, but letters are subject to profanity filters and libel law. Facebook will stop you at 5,000 characters.

Letters posted by Thursday noon will be considered for publication in Sunday’s newspaper. Print letters may be edited, particularly if they exceed 1,400 characters. All submissions become the property of The Bellingham Herald.

You may also submit letters in the text of an e-mail (no attachments, please) to letters@bellinghamherald.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cool idea: Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning

Cool idea: Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning 2:17

Cool idea: Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning
Watch what it's like aboard the Lady Washington 2:45

Watch what it's like aboard the Lady Washington
Hard-hitting Seahawks safety Kenny Easley to be inducted 1:11

Hard-hitting Seahawks safety Kenny Easley to be inducted

View More Video