Letters to the editor for the week of Feb. 9, 2016

2:51 How to bring Southern Resident killer whales back from the brink of extinction Pause

1:02 Kids laugh, sled and play in snow at Squalicum Creek Park amid school closures

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

0:30 Snow starts to fall Wednesday afternoon in Bellingham

1:07 Walk through Whatcom Falls Park in the snow

2:37 Dogs take a snow day in Lynden

0:15 Kayaking on a sidewalk? You can if it's snowing

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions