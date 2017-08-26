Kaepernick the quarterback is now Kaepernick the martyr. NFL only has itself to blame

More Videos 1:38 Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott Pause 2:02 Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017 1:45 'Lots of space' at Lynden's newest elementary school 2:16 What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 2:27 Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey 1:01 Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 1:59 Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says 4:55 Get a sneak peak at renovations at the Granary Building 2:10 What's Ferndale's 'purpose' for the 2017 football season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Instagram/sipnchatradio via Storyful & AP

Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Instagram/sipnchatradio via Storyful & AP