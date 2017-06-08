I had to say goodbye to my loving dog, and my heart aches

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:54 Opening the door on a conversation about mental illness Pause 1:01 Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? 1:12 Comey tells Idaho's Risch: He took President Trump's words 'as a direction' 1:30 Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac 2:23 Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years 1:48 She collected more than 25,000 buttons in her lifetime and now they are for sale 1:04 King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start 0:45 Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday 0:23 Bear caught on video wandering around Lake Whatcom home 2:47 Doug Baldwin on the essence – and misconceptions – of his Seahawks locker room Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jeneé Osterheldt says that her boxer Charli Brown, with her soulful brown eyes and lean legs and irresistible cuddles, made Osterheldt a better human. And now Charli Brown’s gone. Jeneé Osterheldt The Kansas City Star

Jeneé Osterheldt says that her boxer Charli Brown, with her soulful brown eyes and lean legs and irresistible cuddles, made Osterheldt a better human. And now Charli Brown’s gone. Jeneé Osterheldt The Kansas City Star