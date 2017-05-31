Guess what, critics: Trump appeared rather presidential on his first foreign trip

3:54 Opening the door on a conversation about mental illness Pause

1:37 Silver Reef caller-"Want me to blow up your casino?"

0:48 Capitol Memorial Day Ceremony honors the fallen

2:41 Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

1:24 From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

2:21 Highlights from the 2017 Blossomtime Parade

1:12 Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham?

3:45 How to make chocolate cake in a Dutch oven

1:07 Five things to know about Ski to Sea heading into Memorial Day weekend