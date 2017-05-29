Trump is right about Australian health care, an American doctor in Australia says

2:41 Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race Pause

1:21 The history behind Memorial Day

1:12 Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham?

1:24 From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

0:31 President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican

1:53 Chelsea and Phil Jackson of Bellingham talk about their experience buying their first home

0:30 Bad Monday for bear on city adventure

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:14 First Lady Melania Trump swats POTUS' hand when he reaches for her