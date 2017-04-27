News
Sports
Entertainment
Classifieds
53°
Full Menu
53°
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
News Tips
Share a Photo
Digital Edition
Dealsaver
News
All News
Local
Crime
Northwest
Nation & World
Weird News
Local Elections
Videos
Galleries
Traffic Cams
Webcam
Reader Photos
Columnists
Rules of the Road
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
Prep Basketball
Prep Football
Community Sports
Seahawks
Mariners
Outdoors
Colleges
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
All Business
National Business
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Calendar
Restaurants
Movie News & Reviews
Movie Showtimes
Celebrities
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Columnists
Get Out
Living
All Living
Celebrations
Food & Drink
Families
Whatcom Magazine
Primetime Seniors
Whatcom Weddings
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Obituaries
Local Obituaries
Submit an Obituary
Public Notices
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
Classifieds
Shopping
Place An Ad
Opinion
Playlist
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
0:53
Five facts about Larrabee State Park
Pause
0:31
Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard
1:52
Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds
1:05
Watch highlights from the 2016 Ski to Sea Race
1:54
Top finishers talk about the 2016 Ski to Sea Race
3:59
Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court
2:21
GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"
0:40
A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
1:52
Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds
0:58
Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
Opening the door on a conversation about mental illness
Apr 27, 2017
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Here are some facts from from the National Alliance on Mental Illness about mental illness in the United States and where to get help.
National Alliance on Mental Illness, Washington chapter
Courtesy to The Belllingham Herald
More Videos
3:54
Opening the door on a conversation about mental illness
0:53
Five facts about Larrabee State Park
0:40
A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
0:48
New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in
3:59
Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court
0:31
Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard
0:59
101-year-old woman wins 100 meter dash at World Masters Games
1:52
Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds
2:22
Capitol ceremony honors World War I centennial and its heroes
1:17
Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community
10:22
Cantwell speaks out on possible national monument cuts
1:21
Looking at a possible government shutdown by the numbers
More Videos
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Subscriber Services
e-Edition
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Historical Archive
Newsletters
Social, Mobile & More
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
You Tube
RSS
Advertising
Information
Place a Classified
Place an Obituary
Place a Celebration
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service