Your furry mistake can be your greatest blessing -- and your greatest heartbreak

1:11 Bellingham company makes 3D real estate tours Pause

2:31 Bellingham manufacturer shows how easy it is to use a patented rope-rescue device

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping claims

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly