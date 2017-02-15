A congressman saw danger in a town-hall meeting. Police saw it differently

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California Pause

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:33 Clint Dempsey cleared to play, gives update on heart condition

4:25 Seattle Channel segment examines rights of sanctuary cities, features undocumented mother of three

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota