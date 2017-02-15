Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?’

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day Pause

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

4:25 Seattle Channel segment examines rights of sanctuary cities, features undocumented mother of three

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

1:58 Judge declares mistrial in Jamison Rogayan serial rape case

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

5:01 Trump talks about Russia accusations, business dealings in first post-election press conference