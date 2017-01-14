The time has come to say goodbye to Obama. ‘Godspeed, brother. You did us proud.’

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF Pause

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea'

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

2:51 How to bring Southern Resident killer whales back from the brink of extinction