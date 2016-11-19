Do Luke Kuechly’s tears make it safe for a grown man to cry?

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp' in Washington Pause

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

0:42 Learn where to watch spawning salmon in Whatcom County

2:31 Car ends up underneath another in Bellingham after failed parking attempt

1:08 Adoption is 'best thing I ever did,' says Bellingham mom

2:42 This zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

3:05 Running back Thomas Rawls pumped to play for Seahawks on Sunday