FBI Director James Comey screwed up big time

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

2:48 Bellingham man sentenced for solicitation to commit murder in first degree

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:44 Woman sentenced for attempted murder in Whatcom County Superior Court

2:54 Behind the scenes at Boundary Bay Brewery's haunted house

2:34 Another colonoscopy breakthrough: Swallow a PillCam

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?