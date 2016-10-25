‘You are fascinated with sex’: That Kelly-Gingrich showdown was one for the ages

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:42 WATCH: National Guard assists first responders on Vashon Island

1:46 WATCH: Massive earthquake drill hits military outpost

1:23 VIDEO: Fox Island emergency preparation

1:25 WATCH: Response to massive earthquake on Vashon Island

1:02 4-H kids test their skills in "Start to Finish"

2:56 Friends remodel home of Lynden-area family with seriously ill daughter

1:43 What are your favorite carnival games at the fair in Lynden?