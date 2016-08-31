Police: Woman's 2 trucks stolen from same New Mexico station

Police say two trucks belonging to a woman were stolen from a New Mexico rail station within three months of each other.
Mary Phillips told KOB-TV in Albuquerque (http://goo.gl/wUzBH5) this week it's frustrating that her second truck recently was stolen from a Rail Runner station in Belen after the first one was taken in June.
Police say surveillance cameras at the station were unable to capture the first culprit. Authorities say the video just shows one of the trucks driving away.
Officials say authorities are working to better monitor the Belen station, but there are no plans for more cameras at the station.
Phillips says she'd like to see more police presence in the area.
