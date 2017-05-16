Massive sea creature washes up on Indonesian beach

A giant carcass found washed up on Huamual beach in Indonesia’s Maluku province puzzled locals and authorities. According to local reports, fishermen believed it to be a giant squid, but a coordinator of Indonesia’s Marine and Coastal Resources Management said it was likely a whale. Lab tests are underway to confirm the species.
YouTube/Patasiwa Kumbang Amalatu via Storyful
Nick Stafford paid a sales tax at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Lebanon, Va. with nearly 300,000 pennies as a form of protest. Eventually, the DMV's coin counting machine started to jam, and employees had to count the unrolled pennies by hand.

The Eagle River fire department was dispatched along with deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:45 Saturday morning, to the scene where the the suspect was described as a fluffy baby bear, about 2-feet in height. The apartment, in the city of Avon, about 100 miles west of Denver, was located on the second floor, authorities said. The human occupying the space woke to the sounds of the suspect rummaging through his refrigerator. Bruin burglars run rampant in the western United States.

Joshua Karl Reynolds was hit by a vehicle while walking east in the 3900 block of Birch Bay-Lynden Road. His body was found in a ditch by the road Monday morning. Police are searching for the vehicle and the driver.

Beautifully melodic, sometimes haunting, the lyrical sounds of flutes echoed throughout the vaulted dome of the Legislative Building in Olympia Sunday afternoon as the Olympia Flute Choir present, "A Mother's Day Concert."

