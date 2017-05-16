Massive sea creature washes up on Indonesian beach

The Eagle River fire department was dispatched along with deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:45 Saturday morning, to the scene where the the suspect was described as a fluffy baby bear, about 2-feet in height. The apartment, in the city of Avon, about 100 miles west of Denver, was located on the second floor, authorities said. The human occupying the space woke to the sounds of the suspect rummaging through his refrigerator. Bruin burglars run rampant in the western United States.