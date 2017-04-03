Pennsylvania couple leave long letter as prank for postman

A Pennsylvania couple pranked their mail man on April Fool's Day by leaving an extra-long letter sticking out of the mail slot on their front door.
Bill Kelly and his wife used a piece of paper several feet long that they folded over to look like an envelope. They waited for the mail man to grab it from the mail slot then laughed as he pulled several feet of it from the door of their Lewisburg home on Saturday.
The couple addressed it to "A.P. Relfools" and, in case the postman didn't figure it out right away wrote "April Fools!" in big letters on the other end of the fake envelope, several feet away.
The couple posted several photos of the prank on Facebook.
